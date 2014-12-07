Wicklow Family Send Christmas Greeting From Down Under

Johnny Brophy from Valleymount and Caroline Byrne from Annacurra and their baby, Jack helped launch Taste Ireland’s Christmas Hamper campaign in Sydney this week.

Growing numbers of Irish are now travelling or working in Australia, and, if they can’t get home for Christmas, a taste of home at Christmas time in Australia is the next best thing!

Taste Ireland in Sydney is a company set up by Tyrone man, Eamon Eastwood, supplying more than 100 imported Irish food favourites in Australia and New Zealand, on its website www.tasteireland.com.au.

Caroline, who is an accountant and Johnny who is a form worker came to Australia eight years ago and now have baby Jack. The family are coming home for Christmas and are really looking forward to introducing Jack to his grandparents, aunts, uncles and all the family.

The Taste Ireland Irish hampers range is priced from €30, and includes festive selections for men or women, chocoholics, and gourmet foodies. There are also hampers for a ‘girls night-in’, a champagne breakfast, and even an Irish hangover cure, as well as the option to design your own specific hamper with Irish food, drinks, and sweet treats.

Delights including Tayto crisps, Club orange, Lyons Tea, real Cadbury’s chocolate, and Irish sausages and rashers can be quickly and easily sent to anywhere in Australia and New Zealand.

Irish families with relatives in Australia or New Zealand, who want to send Irish treats for Christmas this year, should note the Taste Ireland order dates of December 8th for remote areas of Western Australia and Queensland, Darwin and the Northern Territories, and New Zealand.

Orders for delivery to the central business districts of Perth, Northern Queensland, and Tasmania must be made by December 11, while deliveries for Adelaide, country areas of Victoria and New South Wales, and the Gold Coast must be in by December 17.

Taste Ireland Christmas hampers for delivery to the metro areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra can be ordered right up until December 19 on www.tasteireland.com.au.

As well as traditional favourites like Bisto gravy, Odlums Brown Bread Mix, Chef Sauces, Old Time Irish marmalade, and Ballymaloe Relish, McDonnell’s curry sauce is a surprise contender for the top sales spot held by Tayto cheese and onion.

Confectionery, including ‘sherbet dip dabs’, Oatfield sweets, Snack Biscuits, and Cadbury’s chocolate are also firm favourites with the expat community down under, and are among the most sought after items on the Taste Ireland website in Australia.

Alcohol including Guinness, Magners, Baileys, and Jameson can also be included in Christmas hampers, along with wines. Gift vouchers for Taste Ireland are also available online.

Gift hampers for Australia and New Zealand are available all year round from Taste Ireland, and with Irish Australians the second largest ancestry group in Australia, and over 7,000 more securing Australian citizenship in the past six years alone, demand for traditional Irish food brands is set to continue.