Untreated Sewage Being Discharged Into Avoca River According to EPA Report

Data in the Environmental Protection Agency Urban Waste Water Report, released today, shows that significant improvement in the infrastructure and management of waste water from Ireland’s towns and villages is needed.

The EPA report found that Arklow is one of seven large urban areas that did not comply with the 1991 EU Directive requirement to provide secondary treatment for waste water. Secondary treatment is the minimum treatment level required for these areas. This treatment is thirteen years overdue in Arklow.

The untreated sewage being discharged into Arklow water is putting the Avoca River at risk of pollution.

The EPA says that a greater level of investment in infrastructure is necessary to protect our rivers and beaches, and the economic activities that depend on clean water.

Mr. David Flynn, Programme Manager for the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said “The causes of one in three sewage plant incidents reported to the EPA can be attributed to inadequate management practices by operators. Solving these management issues is not just about investment and building new plants – it requires better management of the technology in place. Consolidation of water service management in Irish Water now presents an opportunity to deliver consistency and better practice in the operation of these strategic assets.”

94% of Ireland’s urban waste water now gets secondary treatment; this is three times more than a decade ago. 69% of secondary treatment plants met main effluent standards, a 5% improvement on the previous year.

Commenting on the report Mr Gerard O’Leary, Director of EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said, “Ireland has made progress in the last decade in treating wastewater by investing in waste water infrastructure. Despite this investment, sewage from 42 towns and villages discharges untreated into our rivers and coastal waters, putting the environment and people’s health under threat. This practice needs to be eliminated.”