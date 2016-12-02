Amy Huberman wants Wicklow actors for Student Theatre Awards

Actress and author Amy Huberman has joined the judging panel for the 2017 Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards and is calling on students in Wicklow with an Interest in the dramatic arts to take part in this year’s awards. The popular writer has a long association with the Awards which were set up by Bord Gáis Energy to recognise and reward participation in the dramatic arts in schools across Ireland. 2017 marks Amy’s third year sitting on the judging panel.

This is the fourth year of the highly successful Awards which are open to primary and secondary school students around Ireland. The Awards have attracted entries from over 1,000 schools across the country since 2013 and the highlight of the year sees shortlisted schools travel from across the country to attend the annual awards ceremony at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in May.

Amy is reminding all proud parents, students and supportive teachers in Wicklow that are taking part in a school show this Christmas, or have already put on a production this year, to get their entries in to the Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards

Amy enthusiastically comments on return to Judging

Commenting on her role as a judge, Amy Huberman said; “I am thrilled to be back on board the judging panel for this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards. This is a fantastic competition which recognises all the hard work and effort that students, teachers and parents put into drama in schools around Ireland. It’s a one of a kind Awards and a great opportunity for aspiring actors, writers, set designers and anyone with an interest in the arts to participate in and show of their talent on a national platform. It’s something I would love to have taken part in when I was a student.”

“This is my third to be involved with the Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards and it is so exciting to see how much participation has grown since my first year as a judge. Whether your role is performing or working behind the scenes, all involvement in the dramatic arts is rewarded.”

“As a judge, this year I”ll be looking for commitment, enthusiasm and standout talent across the categories and I am really looking forward to seeing all the amazing entries we receive.”

Speaking at the announcement, Irene Gowing, Communications Manager, Bord Gáis Energy said: “We are delighted to welcome Amy Huberman back on board the judging panel for the Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards. As both an actress and a writer, Amy brings a brilliant insight to the Awards and understands the importance of nurturing talent in the dramatic arts in Ireland.”

Prizes Up For Grabs

The Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards are open to primary school pupils from third to sixth class and all secondary school students. There are 12 categories ranging from production categories such as Best Overall School Musical, Best Overall School Play, Best set, Best Costumes and Best Performance in a Leading Role (male and female) to written categories such as Best Short Scene Script and Best Dramatic Review. A new category, Best Original Production, has also been added to the 2017 Awards in recognition of the outstanding quality of original productions entered in 2016

The deadline for entries in all production categories is 27 January 2017. The closing date for entries in the written categories is 10 February 2017. Shortlisted schools will be invited to a special awards ceremony at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 17 May 2017. Some schools will even get the chance to preform on Ireland’s largest theatre stage, making it a memorable experience they won’t forget! Winning schools will share a prize fund, and receive a commemorative trophy, picture and plaque for their school.

How To Enter:

To enter the awards, log on to bgesta.ie where you can download an entry form to go with your written or video submission. Completed entry forms should be sent to sta@bordgais.ie or by post to Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards, Real Nation, Fumbally Court, Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8. Further information and information packs can also be requested via bgesta.ie .