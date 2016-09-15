We’re not building houses on Carlisle Grounds – say Wanderers

No houses or offices on Carlisle Grounds
“We are not planning to build houses or offices on the Carlisle Grounds.”
That’s the claim of Bray Wanderers Chairman Denis O’Connor following recent reports and rumours that the owners of the club are eyeing up the ground for development. “What happens to the Carlisle Ground is a matter for Wicklow County Council, its elected councillors and the people of the county,” Mr O’Connor told the Wicklow Voice. “These rumours are obviously an attempt to cast the club and all the hard work which is going on around it in a bad light at the moment.”
Several recent media articles have appeared referencing off-the-field activity at the club, including an advertisement in The Phoenix Magazine under the headline ‘The Carlisle Tradition’. It attempts, bizarrely, to link by suggestion events from 1780 and the original Earls of Carlisle, former Taoiseach Charles Haughey and the McCracken Tribunal, with the present day club. The advertisement was placed by a company called the Irish Commercial Tenants Association Ltd which according to company records was dissolved on January 29, 2014 and listed John Corcoran and Morya Benville of Glenageary as directors.
Grounds must be used for football
The club have a 35-year lease for the Carlisle Grounds from Wicklow County Council which was signed in 2001.
“We are currently paying a peppercorn rent but our lease explicitly says the ground must be used for football purposes only,” Mr O’Connor adds. “We are putting money into the club by providing simple things like new tarmac, new walls and improving the facilities overall – never mind adding to the playing squad, which is starting to pay off on the pitch. However, every time we try to do something for the good of the club or try to bring the club into the community, we are accused of having ulterior motives.”
When pressed on the future plans of Bray Wanderers and the possibility of the club moving from its home in the Carlisle Grounds, Mr O’Connor said: “”We have a five-year strategic plan for Bray Wanderers that involves creating a centre of excellence that will benefit clubs and possibly other sports bodies throughout County Wicklow. That may well involve moving from our current home to a state-of-the-art facility including training pitches on the outskirts of the town as the Carlisle Grounds are not fit for purpose. Redevelopments like this are planned or have happened in other places such as Drogheda, Dalymount and Glanmire in Cork amongst others.
“If the people of Bray and Wicklow want something similar rather than a club that is always struggling then we are going to have to work together. We actively seek volunteers to help us achieve this objective.” When asked about what would happen then with the Carlisle Grounds, he said, “I don’t know the answer. It belongs to the community and it’s up to the officials to decide.” Bray Wanderers sit in ninth place in the SSE Airtricity Premier League on 30 points, seven above the relegation zone with seven games left to play. They face Sligo Rovers on Saturday at 7.30pm in the Carlisle Grounds.
The Carlisle grounds, Bray are owned by Wicklow County Council and Bray Wanderers have a 35 year sporting lease from 2001 at a fixed peppercorn rent, which requires that the grounds are used Only for soccer games.
On July 11th 2015 a shareholder of Bray Wanderers John Deering was involved in a High Court case alleging that the club’s new owners are involved in a property play.
Denis O’Connor who knows one of the club’s shareholders Philip Hannigan got involved late last year. Mr O’Connor featured in the Moriarty Tribunal with regards the purchase etc of the Doncaster Rovers Football Club. In February 2015 Gerry Mulvey got involved. In April 2015 Milway Dawn Ltd bought 92% of the shares of Bray Wanderers and Mr O’Connor owns 20% of this company with the balance of 80% owned by Gerry Mulvey. Mr Mulvey is a former majority shareholder in St. Patrick’s Athletic, which has it’s grounds in Inchicore, Dublin. His involvement with that club ended when he sold his shareholding in 2007 to Garrett Kelleher, the developer behind the Chicago Spire project. Mr Mulvey is said to have made a significant profit on an earlier involvement in a sports grounds near the Navan Road.
Mr Ben Dunne jnr also featured in the Moriarty Tribunal. Mr Dunne part-owned Marlborough House, Marlborough Street, Dublin. The state company Telecom Eireann had signed an extraordinary 42 year ratchet rent lease on this property. The Moriarty Tribunal concluded of Ben Dunne’s dealings with Michael Lowry that ” What was contemplated and attempted on the part of Mr Dunne and Mr Lowry was profoundly corrupt to a degree that was nothing short of breathtaking”-the report referring to it’s finding Mr Lowry sought to influence a rent review on a building part-owned by Mr Dunne
Thanks for re-publishing information freely available in the public domain John (for us the uninitiated) Actually and funnily enough that is the 2nd time that piece has resurfaced in relation to the club in the last week. Thank god you did not re-enlighten us with the vultures and seagulls drivel published in another free local paper recently . Orchestrated and choreographed words used in the link above are pretty apt as to what is going on here
Perhaps the Chairman of Bray Wanderers should address the issues raised by Colm Keena in his two Irish Times articles of Friday July 24th 2015?
I attach below two extracts from Bray Wanderers Limited, Abridged financial statements for the two years ended 30th November 2014 and 30th November 2015. They were both received at CRO Carlow on 14th November 2016.
On page 9 of the 2014 accounts under the heading “Going Concern” it states;
“Finally, the club has recently found itself at the centre of a fraud allegation which is alleged to have occured between 2006 and 2008 and relates to the misappropriation of a significent amount of grant funding while the club was under different administration”.
On page 9 of the 2015 accounts under the heading “Going Concern” it states
” the club was selected to form part of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s (DTTAS) 2014 Capital Inspection Programme on foot of an alleged shortfall in the cost of ground improvements relative to grant income awarded to the club between 1998 and 2009. The fieldwork stage of the inspection took place on 9 October 2014″.
So where is the ‘5 year strategic plan’ for the Wanderers that O’Connor mentions? This is accessible by the public I imagine it would have to be – but where is it? It would at least clarify what the real game plan for the grounds is – in concert with Wicklow county council however indirectly.
