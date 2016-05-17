Memorial Day in honour of Cllr Pat Kavanagh

On Sunday May 8, over 100 people gathered into The CAVE Preschool, on High Street in Wicklow Town, for a Memorial Day in honour of the late Cllr Pat Kavanagh. Pat sadly passed away in December 2015.

Past parents and pupils, along with Pat’s family and friends attended the event. Hundreds of photographs of children throughout the years at The CAVE were on display.

Local sculptor and artist, Thomas Flynn, offered to make a sculpture in her honour. Pat’s family felt it would be appropriate to place the sculpture in the garden of The CAVE, as Pat founded the school in 1999. The sculpture represents two of Pat’s biggest loves, nature and children. It is made from bog yew, which is approximately 3,500 years old.

Pat’s niece Claire Fitzgerald, took over the running of the preschool in January, having worked with Pat for over 14 years. Claire organised the Memorial Day, alongside Marj Newsome who also worked with Par for many years in The CAVE.

Claire would sincerely like to thank everyone for their help in the organisation of the day, Thomas Flynn for his beautiful sculpture, Roundwood based photographer Fran Byrne for his framed portrait of Pat, Tara Crawford, a past parent, for her moving words, past pupil 7-year-old Kyle for his poem, Magda Joyce, also a past parent, for her beautiful singing, local photographer Claire Gallagher for taking photographs on the day, and family and friends. It was a beautiful day to honour a beautiful person.