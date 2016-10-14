Local enterprise office sees an expansion to future jobs

€540k will support job creation in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown within a year

Local Enterprise Office approves €540k to support job creation in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and will create 44 jobs to start with and over 100 jobs within the next twelve months.

Local Enterprise Office Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown has approved over €540,000 in financial support to 27 start-up and expanding small businesses.

The local businesses were approved for feasibility study, business priming and business expansion grants.

Cllr. Cormac Devlin, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, welcomed the investment, commenting, “Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is committed to supporting the needs of our local small businesses. By making this investment, our Local Enterprise Office is helping entrepreneurs in our county to take advantage of emerging commercial opportunities and to become ever more competitive in markets at home and overseas”.

Amongst those businesses supported are WhiteandGreen.ie, a Rathmichael-based family business selling Ireland’s first brand of 100% Organic, Fairtrade-certified luxury cotton bed sheets, throws and scarves and Thefreebirdclub.com, a Dundrum-based peer-to-peer travel website for over-50s which connects people who have unused rooms with those looking for a place to stay.

Dun Laoghaire’s Carraighill Capital specialises in the production and sale of market analysis reports to blue chip financial services clients across global markets while Allied Consultant Engineering is a start-up based in Sandyford that offers structural engineering services to the wireless communications industry.

Things are looking up following the local enterprise office launch

Head of the Local Enterprise Office Eibhlin Curley said “Our County is hugely entrepreneurial and this year we have seen continued strong demand for the range of business support programmes that we offer; business advice and one-to-one business mentoring, management development training programme, monthly business networks and trade show opportunities. We encourage people to contact us to learn about how we can help their business.’

Further information about the enterprise supports available to small businesses by Local Enterprise Office Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown is available through www.localenterprise.ie/DLR.