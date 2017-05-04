Family Festival of Fun at Carlisle Grounds

At the St Patrick’s Athletic Match on May 5 in the Carlisle Grounds, the first Family Festival of Fun will be launched. Gates open at 5.30pm and fans young and not so young are welcome to come early to the Carlisle to join in the fun. This Festival is supported by the FAI.

There will be a Bray first – a Mascot race between current hero Rocky J and his dad Rocky Snr. Also competing in this historic race will be Rua directly from the Aviva where he was launching the FAI summer camps and Cara, the women’s mascot. We may make them do an egg and spoon race too – but watch out in case the eggs get broken! We are also expecting guest mascots so keep your autograph pages handy in the club programme.

Competitions and prizes galore!

There will also be not one but four fabulous inflatables from the FAI with competitions to score goals and prizes galore. There will also be award winning food available from our gourmet chipper as well as an ice cream van. Face painting will be available too. Balloon making will also be in place. The skill competitions include a Speed Kicking Challenge where you find out how fast you can kick a ball in MPH by kicking into our interactive speed cage.

There will be a Distance Kicking Challenge where the digital radar and display screen can tell how far you can kick a ball in meters. Then, there is a Target Accuracy Cage which is the ultimate dead ball accuracy challenge where participants must select each of five target areas and aim to hit them. Finally, there will be a Goal Keeper reaction challenge. This is a lights reaction challenge that tests hand-eye coordination and is used in Manchester United and Chelsea Football clubs.

Tickets are priced at €15 for adults, €10 for concession and under 12s at €5. These can be booked online here or via telephone 083 0305166. You can also buy tickets in the Carlisle Grounds from the club shop. Opening hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 9.30am-3pm and Friday from 9.30am. Alternatively, you can come on the night but please be sure to come early to avoid delays. Match kick-off is 7.45pm.