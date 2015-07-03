Greystones Family Resource Centre Summer Project 2015

The Greystones Family Resource Centre Summer Project takes place from July 13-24, catering for children between five and 12 years of age from Greystones, Kilcoole and Newtownmountkennedy. There will be a large range of activities including sports, arts and crafts, yoga, dance, drama, gardening, animation and lots more. The Summer Project takes place each morning from 10am until 1pm, Monday to Friday. There are a small number of places left. Children must be registered before July 10. It costs €20 per week.

On Friday, July 24, the Summer Project will end with an exciting family day trip to Causey Farm in Co Meath. All members of the family welcome to attend. Cost €6 per adult and €4 per child. Parents are encouraged to volunteer on the Summer Project. Call 01 2557528 for more information.