Get your Groove on in Wicklow this summer

Groove Festival announce headliners

This year’s Groove Festival is set to be Loaded with great acts as UB40 and Primal Scream have been announced as headliners. Groove announced that the world’s most successful reggae band UB40 will be bringing their show to Killruddery in August. Meanwhile Scottish rock legends led by Bobby Gillespie will showcase their iconic Screamadelica album as they headline one of the two days of the music festival.

Anticipation is already building as Groove 2017 is promising to be bigger and better as it celebrates its fifth year ahead of tickets going on sale on March 3. Over 25 acts are due to appear across two stages at Killruddery House and Gardens on August 19 and 20.

Thrive at Groove

With two huge acts already announced additional leading Irish and international music acts will be announced in the coming weeks. As always, the family-focused festival will include an extensive array of tantalising and wholesome summer food and plenty of fun-filled child friendly activities. This year’s expanded festival will also welcome Thrive, a brand new lifestyle and wellness experience event, for the first time. Thrive at Groove will offer festival goers the chance to move, nourish and learn through a unique series of yoga and fitness classes, workshops and inspirational talks from some of the world’s leading health, wellness and mindfulness professionals.

Early bird tickets (from €49.50) go on sale this Friday, March 3 at www.groovefestival.ie. Kids aged 12 and under go free when booked online before Tuesday, August 1. A €2.50 booking fee applies per children’s ticket.

Visit www.groovefestival.ie for more information.