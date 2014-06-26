Families will stay on housing list under HAP

People have been expressing their concerns regarding the new Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) system and how it will impact the housing list.

Anne Ferris, Labour Party TD for Wicklow/East Carlow has slammed scaremongering suggestions that the HAP system will prevent families from being on the housing list.

“Peddling blatant untruths for political gain is scaring vulnerable families and it needs to stop. HAP is a new payment system designed to replace rent supplement for people who qualify for social housing support. If you are on a housing list, you can take up HAP and seek a transfer to a council house, a RAS-type unit, or accomodation from a housing association.

“Crucially HAP will allow those in receipt of the payment to take up a job without losing their payment. People shouldn’t be disincentivised from getting back into the workforce – and this common sense solution addresses this. Families in receipt of HAP will still be eligible for a council house. Getting HAP means that you are in the social housing system and can still access other forms of housing.

“Putting power back locally, the new payment will be managed by each local authority. Properties will now be better vetted so families can be assured of a higher standard of accommodation.”