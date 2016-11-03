Celebrations for students of National Learning Network Bray

Claire Kealy, Instructor NLN; Eileen Cullen, Training Manager, KWETB; Colette Oloan and Oonagh Hodkinson, Instructors at the National Learning Network Bray certification ceremony

Certification Ceremony National Learning Network Bray

“My biggest achievement while in National Learning Network was the restoration of my self-worth, confidence and dedication. Within NLN they care about you personally.”

These were the words of Karen Perry, a student at National Learning Network Bray, who was a speaker at their Certification Ceremony which was held in the Royal Hotel. Karen was receiving a QQI Major Award in Information Processing as well as Advanced ECDL awards.

Over 60 present and past students received QQI certificates in a range of subjects from Business Administration to Employability Skills. They were joined by family and friends for the evening.

Praise for staff and students at NLN Bray

The Guest of Honour on the night was Deputy John Brady TD. Deputy Brady praised the efforts of the students in achieving their potential. He also said that National Learning Network is an extremely important asset for Bray and Co Wicklow.

Also in attendance were the Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Cllr Steven Matthews, Cllr Joe Behan, representatives of the Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) and the HSE, as well as many local organisations working in the health and education sectors. The ceremony was also attended by Mo Flynn, CEO of the Rehab Group.

National Learning Network has been operating in Bray for over 15 years and is based in Beechwood Close, Boghall Road. They provide specialist training and education programmes for people who, because of an accident, illness, a mental health setback or a disability, need extra support to move on to work or further education. They can be contacted on 01 2829643. They also have an Open Morning every Wednesday between 11am and 1pm to give information about their training courses.