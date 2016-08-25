Bray Gospel Choir Auditions!

Bray Gospel Choir are holding auditions!

Auditions will be held on Wednesday September the 7th in the Martello. There are openings for all vocal ranges so this is a great opportunity whether you’re a Soprano, Alto, Tenor or Base. This is a chance to expand your repertoire and get involved with a fantastic group of singers!

You will need to prepare a song or part of a song to perform alone. Everyone goes through an audition to determine vocal range and it’s recommended that you choose one of your favourite songs.

For more information log on to www.braygospelchoir.ie.