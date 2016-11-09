Bagenalstown Enterprise Town Expo to showcase local businesses

Chef and businesswoman Rachel Allen (centre) at last year’s Tullow Enterprise Town exposition

Rachel Allen to speak at Enterprise Town

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen will be coming to Bagenalstown to participate in this year’s Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Expo.

The 44-year-old celebrity chef hails from County Cork and is a frequent guest on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen. She starred in her own cooking show on RTE, Rachel’s Favourite Food. She has also contributed to several cooking magazines and is the author of five cookbooks. Allen has become something of a regular contributor to the Enterprise Town initiative, speaking at last year’s Tullow Enterprise Town Expo as well.

Also in attendance at the Bagenalstown Enterprise Town initiative will be the talented kids from Freestyle Forever Dance Bagenalstown, who will be presenting a dance performance.

A boost for local business

The Bank of Ireland’s Enterprise Town initiative, launched in County Meath in 2013, is designed to encourage local businesses and economies. Its intent is to spur the growth of the local economy by providing small businesses with opportunities to network, meet potential customers and suppliers, share their ideas, and showcase all that they have to offer.

In addition to local businesses, there will be clubs, societies, schools, charities and community groups all coming together to showcase all that is great about the local area in Bagenalstown.

It also boasts an opportunity for first and second-level students to gain valuable real world experience by exposing them to “enterprise in action,” according to the Bank of Ireland website. By the end of 2016, there will be 100 total Enterprise Towns across Ireland.

The Business & Community Expo part of the event will take place at Bagenalstown Vocational School from 5-8pm on Friday, November 25.

The launch will occur tonight, Wednesday November 9, in Doyle’s Railway House, Bagenalstown at 6:30pm. The launch is a great opportunity to register for the event in advance and to learn how you can get involved.

RSVP at trudy.ryan@boi.com or phone 087 950 8523, or learn more by visiting the Bagenalstown Enterprise Town Facebook page.