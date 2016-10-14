Carlow Foodies big hit at Food Academy Taste of Ireland awards

Carlow food producers see success at Taste of Ireland Awards

Two leading Carlow food academy producers have been honoured for the quality of their wares at the annual Blas na hEireann/Taste of Ireland awards at Dingle County Kerry.

Both “The Chocolate Garden of Ireland” based at Rath, Tullow and “The Village Dairy” (Killeshin) have been congratulated on their success by leading supermarket SuperValu, as both are part of the SuperValu Food Academy.

The Academy is run in conjunction with An Bord Bia and the local Enterprise Boards to support, nurture and mentor start-up food businesses.

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland enjoyed triple success at the awards in Kerry, as they picked up a gold, silver and bronze award,

Until this year, they supplied only a relatively small number of delis and gift outlets but three of their products are now also available in all SuperValu stores in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

These are no added sugar milk chocolate (35g), no added sugar 54% dark chocolate(35g) and dairy-free 54% dark chocolate (35g).

Run by husband and wife team Jim and Mary Healy, they also make other premium confectionery and run chocolate workshops at their premises close to Tullow.

Food Academy recognise many artisan food creators in Carlow with more success

Meanwhile, the Village Dairy also won a gold award.

They supply SuperValu stores in County Laois with both Jersey Fresh Milk and Jersey Fresh Low Fast Milk, both supplied in two-litre containers.

The Dairy was established and is run by Noel Barcoe, with all produce being sourced locally.

Martin Kelleher, the Managing Director of SuperValu, praised both Carlow firms and also all members of the SuperValu Food Academy who enjoyed success.

He said “We are absolutely delighted to win so many awards this year – over 100 in total; 29 for our own brand range and the 74 awards by our Food Academy producers.

“These awards are the ultimate endorsement of our commitment to sourcing the very best quality, local produce for our customers”, he added.