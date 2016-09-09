600 houses planned for Fassaroe

Plans for 658-unit Fassaroe housing development

A planning application has been lodged with Wicklow County Council seeking permission to build a 658-unit housing development in Fassaroe. The applications, lodged by The Cosgrave Property Group, includes plans for office and retail space as well as a district park and inland waterway.

The 48-hectare development is part of a wider plan for the Fassaroe area which was initially drawn up in 2010 but was delayed following the financial crisis. Once completed, the scheme will provide up to 1,800 residential units and linking up with the Old Conna area of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. The development would potentially form one of the largest blocks of new housing south of Dublin city.

Planning for phase one was submitted to WCC this week and comprises of 390 apartments and 268 houses, 10% of which are earmarked for social and affordable housing. Access to the site is available from the N11/M50 motorway and can facilitate an extension of the Luas line from Cherrywood if deemed necessary.

Fassaroe to Enniskerry

Planning also provides for three office blocks with associated parking, a neighbourhood centre with a convenience store, six retail units, a cafe, a creche and a public plaza. The district park, set to be 12 hectares, will have public amenities and children’s playzones. The park will extend from Berryfield Lane to Ballyman Glen in Enniskerry.

The development will involve a revised road alignment from Thornhill Road roundabout to the area of Kilbride Lane roundabout, involving the removal of the latter and a new 2.9km distributor road through development to Ballyman Road, It also contains a pedestrian and cycleway link across N11 connecting to Darge Road.